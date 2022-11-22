MORROW, Ga. — The Newberry College men’s basketball team (3-2, 0-0 SAC) had a huge second half performance against the Georgia College Bobcats in the second day of the Clayton State Classic, Sunday afternoon.

Freshman Drake Downs (Simpsonville) got the scoring started for the Wolves, before the Bobcats took a small advantage that they held throughout most of the first half. Georgia had a lead as high as seven through the midway point of the first half, until sophomore Malik Joseph (Eleuthera, Bahamas) was able to make a layup in the paint along with a three pointer to get the Wolves within two with 8:17 left in the first half. The Wolves were able to keep their deficient close, going into the half down 36-34.

Junior Andrew Robinson (Lexington) helped the Wolves quickly take a lead in the second half, knocking down a three pointer. The Bobcats didn’t let the Wolves get away for most of the second half, but a three pointer from Joseph with 6:38 left helped Newberry blow open their lead, as they were able to run away with the game, winning 81-67.

Senior QuanDaveon McCollum (Clio) led the way for the Wolves having 14 points, along with 6 rebounds. Both Joseph and sophomore Malahki Stremlow (Traverse City, Mich.) each had 12 points, with Joseph having 6 rebounds and Stremlow having 5.