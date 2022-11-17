NEWBERRY — After an impressive freshman campaign, Samantha Shaffer (Belle Isle, Fla.) was named to the South Atlantic Conference All-Freshman team, announced last week.

Shaffer led the Wolves on the season, having 266 kills, which is second amongst all freshman in the conference, while averaging 2.61 kills per set.

Shaffer had a season high 17 kills in the Wolves against Mars Hill University, upsetting the Lions in a 3-2 victory.

Senior Avery Webb (Florence) was announced as the conference leader in service aces, recording 52 aces on the season. Webb recorded a season high four aces in three separate matches throughout the season.