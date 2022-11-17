NEWBERRY — Playing host to the first ever South Atlantic Conference Championship, the No. 21 Newberry College (9-2, 7-2 SAC) football team did not disappoint in front of the home crowd as they were able to take home the crown in the conference with a 27-24 win over Mars Hill on Saturday, November 12.

While the Lions had the slight edge in overall yardage in the contest, the Wolves had a strong 209-92 advantage in rushing yards, thanks to the effort of sophomore Mario Anderson (Summerville) who took 33 carries for 144 yards on the day on his way to being named the game MVP by the league. Graduate Dre Harris (Greenville) rushed for 42 yards in the game while tossing for 163, including two scores, one each way.

Graduate tight end Tommy Washington (Spartanburg) led the way for the receiving core as he hauled in five catches for 64 yards, including the game winning touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Graduate Bryson Woodruff (Roebuck) also brought in five receptions for 36 yards in the game.

Defensively, the Wolves were led by junior Luke Taylor (Summerville) who recorded five total tackles and an interception in the contest, which he returned 17 yards. Senior AJ Valentine (Johnston) also recorded five tackles and a pass breakup. Graduate Chico Onyekwere (Washington, D.C.) hauled in what turned into the biggest interception of the Wolves season as his pick set up the game winning drive for Newberry.

Though the Wolves received the opening kick-off, it wasn’t until their second drive of the game when they were able to put the first points up on the board. A trio of double-digit gains highlighted the drive for the Wolves and it was capped off by a three-yard option run by Anderson to give the Wolves the 7-0 lead.

Newberry’s defense forced the second straight three-and-out for the Lions and they would turn that into three more points on their next drive that carried over into the second quarter. Senior Lawson Reel (Johnston) converted from 34 yards out and extended the Wolves lead out to 10. The Wolves quickly got the ball back as Taylor intercepted the first pass on the next drive, and though Newberry didn’t add anything to their score on the ensuing drive, they held Mars Hill to just a touchdown while adding another field goal in the opening half to take the 13-7 lead into the break.

Mars Hill drove down the field in the opening possession of the second half but was only able to get three points out of the trip. After getting the ball back after a short Newberry drive, the Lions took their first lead of the day with a methodical aerial attack that saw them take the 17-13 advantage out of the third quarter. Newberry capped off a drive that carried over into the fourth quarter as Harris took it himself around the left-hand side to bring the score back in favor of the Wolves, 20-17.

The Wolves next drive was ended by the Mars Hill defense and the Lions quickly turned their opportunity into a one play touchdown drive that gave them the 24-20 advantage. However, their quickness in scoring on that possession proved to be costly as the Wolves were able convert an Onyekwere interception just a drive later into what was the eventual game-winning drive.

After taking a timeout in a critical location staring at fourth-and-five from the Mars Hill ten-yard line, the Wolves executed a misdirection pass play that saw Harris’ pass find Washington in the opposite corner of the end zone and give the Wolves the 27-24 lead for good.

Prior to the game, junior Carson Smith (Abbeville) was named the SAC Wealth Enhancement Group Elite 23 award winner for having the top GPA among student-athletes in the championship contest.

Despite a win over Wingate in the Piedmont Region Championship and and Saturday’s win, Newberry was left out of the NCAA Division II playoffs.