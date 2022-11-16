BELMONT, N.C. — Coming off of their opening tournament at the Southeast Open, the Wolves traveled to Belmont, North Carolina, to take on the Crusaders of Belmont Abbey.

The evening got off to a rapid start as Dayton Fields (174 lbs; Seneca, Mo.) secured a major decision victory in the first match by a score of 9-1. The 184 lb. match went to the Crusaders, but the next two matches resulted in Newberry victories.

Devon Rice (285 lbs; Rock Hill) and John Parker (197 lbs; Temecula, Calif.) took care of their individual matches, with Rice winning by a decision 3-0 and Parker pinning his opponent at the 4:35 mark.

The next six matches alternated in results as both teams took turns securing wins in the individual matchups, making each bout become more important as the night went on.

Timothy Decatur (133 lbs; Goldsboro, N.C.) just missed out on scoring a major decision victory with a 10-3 win, and Devan Moore (149 lbs; Baxley, Ga.) missed the mark with a 10-4 victory.

With the score at 18-15 and holding on to the lead with the last match approaching, up stepped P.J. Wunderlich (165 lbs; Myrtle Beach), he pinned his opponent at the 6:15 mark of the match and ensured the Wolves opened the season with a win by a score of 24-15.

In extra matches, Newberry dominated the three that followed the dual as Chance Jackson (285 lbs; Georgetown), Christian Decatur (125 lbs; Goldsboro, N.C.), and Des Marshall (184 lbs; St. Petersburg, Fla.) came out as the victors in their bouts.