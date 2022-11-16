CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Newberry Wolves wrestling team travelled to the Ohio Intercollegiate Open at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

A total of 15 wrestlers made the trip and competed in the open, but it was sophomore John Parker (197 lbs; Temecula, Calif.) and senior Devon Rice (285 lbs; Rock Hill) that earned places at the open.

Starting off with Parker, he opened his day with a couple of byes before falling in his first match of the day by a 7-2 decision. Parker then got into his groove by winning his next match, pinning his opponent at the 2:52 mark of the match to move on further in the bracket. A 5-2 decision in the ensuing match set up a bout for third place for Parker, who came out the victor with a 2-1 decision.

Rice came out of the gates quickly in his bracket by defeating his opponent with a 7-3 decision in the first round before securing another 5-2 decision victory in the round afterwards. The following match saw him achieve a hat trick of decision victories as a 7-3 win set Rice up for a spot in the first place match. He was not be able to pull through as a 7-0 defeat saw him settle for a 2nd place finish in the tournament.

As for the non-placers, Christian Decatur (125 lbs; Goldsboro, N.C.), Devan Moore (149 lbs; Baxley, Ga.), Nolan Wheeler (157 lbs, Dahlonega, Ga.), Asa Walton (165 lbs; Buena, N.J.), Chance Jackson (285 lbs; Georgetown), and Zach Shupp (125 lbs; Fairfield, Ohio) all secured a win in their bracket before falling out of the tournament.