NEWBERRY — The Newberry College field hockey team (10-7, 7-5 South Atlantic Conference) won their final regular season match against the Belmont Abbey Crusaders 4-1.

The contest did not start off well for the Wolves as they allowed the Crusaders to score just over five minutes into the match. The Crusaders outshot the Wolves in the first quarter 3-1, but these were the only three shots Newberry allowed Belmont Abbey to take in the entire game. Still, the Wolves were unable to score a goal of their own in the first 15 minutes and entered the second quarter down 1-0.

The Wolves took their first shot of the second quarter in the 23rd minute. Freshman midfielder Lieke Varenkamp (Middelburg, Netherlands) found the equalizer off of an assist from senior defender Marissa Plumer (Chester, Md.). Five minutes later, junior defender Hailey Moore (Greenwood, Del.) put the Wolves ahead 2-1. With both defenses having a strong showing in the first half, Moore’s goal was the last shot of the second quarter and the Wolves entered halftime up one goal.

The Wolves defense held strong in the third quarter, allowing no shots from the Crusaders. The Newberry offense took four shots of its own, three of which were on goal, but were unable to put any past the Belmont Abbey keeper and the Wolves settled for carrying their one-goal lead into the final fifteen minutes.

Sophomore midfielder Stembile Chikoore (Harare, Zimbabwe) doubled the Wolves lead at the 49th minute mark when she scored from an assist from sophomore forward Tamsin Bangert (Johannesburg, Z.A.). Two minutes later, Chikoore scored her second goal of the match after inserting a penalty corner and deflected a saved shot from Plumer, increasing the Wolves lead to three goals. The teams went back-and-forth for the final eight minutes of the game with neither able to find a scoring opportunity and the Wolves claimed victory over the Crusaders 4-1.