WHITMIRE — The 6-4 Whitmire Wolverines championship hopes were dashed by the 8-2 St. Joseph’s Knights of Greenville during the first scheduled playoff game.

The Wolverines fumbled the ball early in the first quarter and the Knights recovered and scored the first of many touchdowns of the night. The Knights scored a second touchdown with 9:32 on the clock and the extra point was good, bringing the score to 13-0.

The Knights defense kept the Wolverines from any forward progression and were able to score another first down and extra point in the first quarter with 6:32 on the clock, bringing the score to 20-0.

After a valiant effort by the Wolverines to get the ball downfield, they had a turnover on downs which set the Knights up for another touchdown. The score at the end of the first quarter was 27-0.

The Knights were relentless on forcing the Wolverines turnovers and capitalized on just about each one. By the end of the first half, the score was 41-0, Knights.

Ricky Hamilton, Keiston Sanders, Trey Brewer and Kayshaun Schumpert were able to get some forward progression on the field. However, it wasn’t enough and the Knights again capitalized on their possession. They scored another touchdown and extra point, bringing the score to 48-0 with 31.5 seconds left in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Cromer was able to get through the Knight’s defense after the Knights scored another touchdown and extra point, scoring their only touchdown of the night. His touchdown brought the score to 55-6.

The Knights were able to score one more touchdown and the game ended Knights 61, Whitmire 6.