HICKORY, N.C. — In their final regular season match of the season, the Newberry College women’s volleyball team (14-14, 8-10 SAC) fell to the Lenoir-Rhyne University Bears in three sets.

Sophomore Baylor Herlehy (Auburn, Calif.) helped lead the charge to keep the Wolves close early to start the first set, having multiple attacks early. However, many errors from the Wolves led to a 9-2 run from the Bears to finish off the first set, 25-17, to give the Bears the first set.

The Bears kept their momentum rolling to start the second set, jumping out to a huge led through the midway point of the set. Freshman Samantha Shaffer (Belle Isle, Fla.) helped lead the charge to help the Wolves get back into it, but the lead way too large, as the Bears held on strong for a 25-16 set two victory.

Senior Avery Webb (Florence) helped the Wolves at the start of the third set, having three assists and a dump to keep the Wolves tied early. However, the Bears made a huge burst to push past the Wolves, taking the final set 25-12.

Shaffer led the Wolves with 10 kills and Webb led the team in assists with 12.