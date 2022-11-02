TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Newberry College men’s basketball season began Thursday, October 27, in an exhibition matchup against Division I member Florida State University. Senior TJ Brown (Columbia) led the Wolves with a double-double, but fell the Seminoles 74-66.

The Seminoles jumped out quickly with an 8-0 run before freshman Caleb Byrd (Mauldin) got on the board on a fast break layup. Brown hit three-pointer to get within three before a back-and-forth battle began between the two sides. The Wolves last tied with the Seminoles at 12 each before Florida State found their groove and asserted themselves ahead, going into half leading 38-26 over Newberry.

Byrd got the second started by drawing a foul and knocking two free throws, followed by another three from Brown to get within eight. After a quick two from the Seminoles, Byrd came down and knocked in a three to get with seven. The Seminoles went on a 9-0 run to get their largest lead of the game at 16. Just over five minutes left in the game was the Wolves went on a 9-0 run sparked by a dunk from senior QuanDaveon McCollum (Clio) and then a three from sophomore Devario Sheppard (Columbia). Brown then scored the next four points to cut the deficient to give with 2:48 to go, but the Seminoles were to hold on for the victory.

Brown led the Wolves with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Both Brown and junior Andrew Robinson (Lexington) each had three 3-pointers, with Robinson leading the team with 5 assists as well.