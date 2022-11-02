TOCCOA, Ga. – Wrapping up their final fall tournament of the 2022-23 season, the Newberry College men’s golf team finished in 13th place at the McCoy-Wright Currahee Invite hosted by Erskine and Anderson at the Currahee Golf Course.

The host Anderson was able to turn in the team victory with a five-over par tournament with the Wolves wrapping up their week at 42-over par, despite playing their best golf of the week in the third round.

Senior Alex Pillar (Hawley, Pa.) was able to finish highest on the leader board for the Wolves on the week as his three-round total was just one-over par as he finished in a tie for 11th place overall. Freshman Javier Borrego Martin (Slamanca, Spain) notched the next best finish for Newberry on the week as he turned in a 11-over performance to finish tied for 42nd.

Sophomore Carlos Camaros-Ruiz (Madrid, Spain) finished just three strokes behind him as he turned in a card of 14-over, good enough to slate himself in a tie for 50th. Freshman Herman du Plessis (Johannesburg, Z.A.) improved on every round through the week, even finishing the final round with a even-par 72 to finish in a tie for 54th on the week.