NEWBERRY — Picking up a win in what was touted as the most pivotal game in the South Atlantic Conference this season, the Newberry College football team rose six places in the American Football Coaches Association rankings after knocking off then No. 12 Lenoir-Rhyne to take their spot away from them in the polls.

With the Wolves sitting now No. 12 in the poll, the Bears dropped to No. 22. The two teams remain the only teams in the league to officially be ranked in the top-25 as Wingate is receiving votes this week. Carson-Newman received votes in the poll after their win over the Wolves earlier this year but have been absent from the voting since.