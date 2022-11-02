NEWBERRY — After solidifying himself in the third-spot all-time in rushing yards just a week ago, sophomore running back Mario Anderson (Summerville) rattled off the fourth-highest single-game total this past week in a win Lenoir-Rhyne on his way to earning his second straight South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week award, as announced by the league last week.

Anderson finished the contest with 243 yards and two touchdowns, though it would take him a little while to get going, he exploded in the fourth quarter posting 201 yards on the ground himself to take control of the contest and give the Wolves the 38-24 win.