NEWBERRY — The Newberry athletic department and Mark Gardiner, head tennis coach, have announced Abdel El Farissi as the new associate head coach for the men’s and women’s tennis teams.

A graduate of Moulay Rachid Sports Institute in Rabat, Morocco, Farissi most recently spent time as an assistant tennis coach at Radford University in Radford, Va. He was responsible for on-court and off-court training, scheduling, and recruiting among other activities.

“I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to help lead the Wolves and be a part of the great Newberry College family. A special thanks goes to the Director of Athletics Sean Johnson and Director of Tennis Mark Gardiner for entrusting me and believing in my coaching skills and abilities,” said Farissi. “I am very fortunate to step into a program that has had recent success, and I am looking forward to building upon that and taking both teams to the next level.”

Prior to Radford, Farissi worked at a pair of tennis clubs in Irmo as a tennis professional. There he taught private lessons, junior development camps, and coached several teams amongst other responsibilities.

“[I’m] very excited to bring on Abdel to the staff here with the tennis program,” said Gardiner. “He brings a lot of experience and has already hit the ground running.”

At the collegiate level, Farissi has served as an assistant coach at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y and Barry University in Miami Shores, Fla. At both institutions, he was responsible for helping to facilitate daily practices and evaluating potential recruits. At Cornell, Farissi was responsible for video analysis of tennis matches and practices.