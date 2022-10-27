NEWBERRY — After a great performance at the East Regional, both freshman Lene Meierjurgen and sophomore Becca Hartrick receive bids to the NCAA Triathlon National Championship.

This will be Hartrick first national championship experience, as she was the top athlete to qualify not on a qualifying team, with a point total of 85.4. Hartrick, who made the trip to nationals a season ago, had the 8th best total with 73.05.

“Qualifying for the NCAA Triathlon National Championships was the biggest goal for Lene and Becca when we were started working together upon my arrival,” said Head Coach Marty Owens. “Throughout the season, they have demonstrated a dedication and drive that would eventually lead to their qualifying performances at the NCAA East Regional Qualifier.”

Meierjurgen and Hartrick are set to compete in the championship on November 12 in Tempe, Arizona.

“Like all athletes, I know they are not satisfied with just qualifying and will work equally hard over the next 24 days to improve upon their performances of this past weekend. This will be Lene’s first trip to Tempe and Becca’s second. As a coach, having multiple athletes qualify for the race is a great honor and will help us build for the future and qualifying as a team,” Owens said.