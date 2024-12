The Newberry High School girls tennis team went undefeated in their region this season and are region champs for the second year in a row. State playoffs start Oct 25, they were host to Fairfield Central. Pictured, left to right: Sarah Gonzalez, Kenzie Long, Elizabeth Yi, Jessica Hernandez, Abigail Yi, Keairra Joiner, Madelyn Kemper, Kattie Gamez, Jasmin Lopez.