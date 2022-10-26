NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s tennis team (2-0, 0-0 South Atlantic Conference) claimed their second victory of the fall season by defeating the Emmanuel College Lions 6-1, last week.

Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France) defeated their opponents 6-4. Aina Miralles (Barcelona, Catalonia) and Hazel Vernon (Plymouth, England) claimed a victory by the same 6-4 score securing the double’s point for the Wolves. The third match was unfinished with a 5-5 score when play was suspended due to the Wolves clinching the point.

In the singles portion of competition Castaneda won a decisive victory in her match (6-2, 6-1). Chamoun did likewise and the Wolves found themselves on the verge of another victory (6-2, 6-1). Sofia Cardenas (Bogotá, Colombia) swept her match (6-0, 6-0) and the Wolves clinched victory over the Lions. Rosie Harfield (Lee-On-Solent, England) downed her opponent in two sets (6-4, 7-6).

With the match clinched, Vernon and her single’s opponent played a single set to eight points which was the Lions’ sole point of the afternoon (5-8).