NEWBERRY — Running on their home course, the Newberry College women’s cross-country team came away with a ninth place team finish at the Newberry Invitational on Saturday afternoon, led by sophomore Ahja Amos.

Amos came away with a 38th place finish over the 5,000-meter course, running a time of 21:32.8. The duo of senior Alaya Lindquist and freshman Lene Meierjurgen were next in for the Wolves, with Lindquist in 49th running 22:03.2 and Meierjurgen in 51st running 22:13.3. Sophomore Allison McCauley was next in for the Wolves in 60th place running 22:42.9, and rounding the scoring was senior Destinie Flinch in 83rd place running 25:18.5.

Belmont Abbey College won the meet scoring 68 points, followed closely by Truett-McConnell University in second with 71 points. Columbia College finished in third with 85 points.