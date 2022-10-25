NEWBERRY — In their final tune-up before post season racing begins, the Newberry College men’s cross-country team came away with a 12th place finish at the Newberry Invitational Saturday afternoon.

Freshman Braylon Reier led the way again for the Wolves in 56th place, running 29:57.0 over the 8,000-meter course. Sophomore Henry Johnson was next in for the Wolves in 79th place with a time of 32:49.7, followed by sophomore Caleb Hawkes in 85th with a time of 34:23.7. Freshman Carson Reeves came in next in 38:33.4 for 91st place, and rounding out the scoring in his debut race was freshman Tavarian Thompson in 96th place running 39:32.4

Belmont Abbey College ran away for the team win scoring 36 points, followed by Erskine College in second with 85 points. Southern Wesleyan University was closely behind in third with 87 points.