NEWBERRY – The Johnson Family Farm proudly hosted the Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic Championship last weekend (Oct. 8) in Newberry. Over 3,000 runners came to the event on Saturday to compete in the second biggest high school race in South Carolina.

Jimmy Stephens, the director of track and field and cross country at Newberry College as well as the president of the NDDA, worked closely with the South Carolina Track and Cross-Country Coaches Association (SCTCCCA) to have the race take place in Newberry.

“It’s an event that we actively sought after and tried to get here in Newberry. We were lucky and got the opportunity because the SCCA loved the course and it’s the largest event we’ve ever hosted,” he said.

Stephens went on to express his intention to use the success of the event to entice more races to host their events in Newberry.

“That is the long-term goal. We want to build on everything we do. There were a few things we learned from this event and I think we can fix a few little things here and there that will make the next event even better,” he said.

Stephens then thanked the members of the community that made the event possible and spoke to the economic merits of hosting events like these in town.

“My other role is NDDA president and this has a great economic impact for our city. When we created the course, I think it opened some eyes as to what could happen out there, like the Spartan Race this summer. We would like to involve more vendors going forward to do what we can to spread the wealth.”

Stephens thanked the association for having their event in Newberry, the Johnson family for their kindness and helpfulness, and the Newberry Police Department for their help facilitating the event. He also thanked Mayor Foster Senn, City Manager Matt Dewitt, as well as his staff and team for all of their help managing the event.

The next major cross-country and track event in Newberry is the qualifier for the state championship the weekend of November 4 and 5.