WEST COLUMBIA — Gray Collegiate Academy had a 43-0 lead over Newberry High on Friday evening before the Bulldogs were able to prevent their first shut-out in 47 games.

The Eagles won their homecoming game 54-12 at the Midlands Sports Complex, where the temperature dropped about 25 degrees during the course of the evening.

After turning the ball over on downs near mid-field, the Bulldogs were aided on their scoring drive by two 15-yard penalties.

Quarterback Shaquil Good scored on a nine-yard run in the waning minutes of the third quarter.

Daniel Teran missed both of his PAT attempts of the evening.

Newberry’s last score came from a 42-yard run by Cole Hutchison.

Newberry falls to 3-5 on the season and 3-1 in regional play, after a loss to Keenan earlier this month, was forfeited as a win to the Bulldogs.

Newberry will have homecoming this Friday against Columbia.