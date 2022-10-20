NEWBERRY – The NCAA Division II Super Region II preseason rankings were released this recently, with Newberry coming in at number two.

The Wolves, landing at the second spot with 88 total points, were represented well individually, with senior Will Evans (157 lbs; Richmond, Ga.) and junior Khris Walton (197 lbs; Merrillville, Ky.) being the top ranked individuals in their respective weight classes.

Also, Newberry was one of two teams that had a wrestler ranked in all ten of the weight classes, with the second team being Lander University, who ranks number one in the region.

The season is fast approaching, and with a competitive campaign ahead, the Wolves look to start strong with the first event of the year, the Scarlet & Grey Intrasquad Wrestle Offs, to kick off Homecoming 2022 on October 28 at 4 p.m.