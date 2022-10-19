NEWBERRY — Closing out their long home stand in style, the Newberry College women’s volleyball team (10-11, 5-7 SAC) had two dominant sets, closing off with a thrilling final set versus Catawba College.

The Wolves attackers were able to find their groove early, being able to jump out to a quick 5-2 lead. Freshman Samantha Shaffer (Belle Isle, Fla.) led the Wolves on many runs with her attacks as Newberry was able to run away with the first set easily, 25-12.

The Wolves rode their momentum right into the second set, jumping out to a 6-1 lead quickly. Catawba was able to make runs to get within one of the Wolves, but a 6-0 run was able to help put Newberry in cruise control to easily finish out the second set, 25-14.

Catawba was able to show their first signs of life when they jumped out early to start the third set, growing a lead as large as six midway through the set. Mini runs from the Wolves were able to help them claw back at the lead, but Catawba was able to stay hot and close out the set, 25-22, to fight back and get within a set.

Back and forth was how we saw the start of the fourth set in Eleazer Arena, keeping the competitiveness from the set prior. With the Wolves leading 21-17, Catawba was able to have a 4-0 run to tie it at 21. Catawba leading 23-22, Shaffer back-to-back kills ignited the crowd for match point, when Shaffer and sophomore Baylor Herlehy (Auburn, Calif.) had a huge block to clinch the set, 25-23, to take a 3-1 match victory.

Shaffer led the way for the Wolves with 15 kills, with senior Avery Webb (Florence) leading the way once again with 28 assists.