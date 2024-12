NEWBERRY — The Newberry College football team has begun their climb back in the American Football Coaches Association poll. They were able to check in at No. 17 this week following a 42-12 win over Barton this past weekend.

Lenoir-Rhyne remains the only other South Atlantic Conference team to be ranked officially in the top-25 as they sit ranked 13th in the poll. Wingate received votes in the poll this week as well.