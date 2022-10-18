NEWBERRY — This weekend was a day of firsts for the Newberry College women’s rugby team, as they held their first Senior Day for the new program.

Ringing in the match with pregame festivities, senior Ariana Hawkins (Valdese, N.C.) was honored for being the very first in the program to receive the recognition and will be the first ever Newberry College women’s rugby alumni.

GAME 1: NC 34, GC 0

The first game of the morning bout, the Wolves got started very quickly and did not look back. Junior Taqwai Seburn (Warner Robins, Ga.) led the way for the Wolves with three tries on the day. Freshmen Anna Howell (Boise, Idaho) and Victoria Noel (Elgin), along with sophomore Dasha Timms (Anderson) all scored tries in the first game, with Hawkins securing two conversion kicks to rout the Quakers in game one.

GAME 2: NC 25, GC 12

The second and final game of the day, Newberry College got out to another quick start on the day. Seburn’s first half try grabbed the early lead for the Wolves, but the Quakers would not be denied in this game. A second try was scored by Timms, but Guilford came back with a try of their own. Victoria Noel proceeded to score her second try of the morning in as many games. Guilford scored an ensuing try and conversion, but that would be all the scoring from the visitors as tries from Howell and Hawkins (along with two conversions) put the match out of reach and ensure that the fall 2022 season ended with a bang.