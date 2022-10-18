NEWBERRY — The Newberry College field hockey team (7-4, 4-2 South Atlantic Conference) defeated the Limestone Saints in overtime on Saturday afternoon at Setzler Field, 2-1.

The Wolves came out strong, dominating possession and taking all eight shots of the first quarter. One of those shots in the seventh minute, taken by freshman forward Sofia Urzillo (Mullica Hill, N.J.), making her first collegiate start, found the back of the cage to give the Wolves the 1-0 lead.

The Wolves took four penalty corners in the rest of the first quarter, but were unable to find another scoring opportunity and took their one-goal lead into the second quarter.

The second quarter saw the two teams locked in a defensive battle, with only three shots total in the quarter. Newberry outshot Limestone 2-1 in the quarter.

The best chance for the Wolves to score in the second quarter came in the 29th minute when freshman midfielder Agustina Montserrat (Buenos Aires, Argentina) took a shot on goal that was saved by the Saints’ keeper. The final minute of the quarter played out without much of note and the Wolves took their one-goal lead into halftime.

The Wolves found themselves with a chance to double their lead twice when junior defender Mary Vincent (Townsend, Mass.) took two penalty strokes for the Wolve, one in the 33rd minute and the other in the 36th minute. The Saints’ goalkeeper saved both shots and the Wolves would have to keep their one-goal lead for the time being.

Then in the 38th minute, Limestone found their equalizing goal, drawing the game even at 1-1. Following the Limestone goal, the teams were locked in a defensive battle with neither able to find an opportunity to take a shot. The teams entered the final quarter of regulation tied at one goal each.

Limestone came out threatening the Wolves chance at victory in the final quarter, but the Wolves refused to allow them their scoring opportunity. The Saints took three shots in the period but the Wolves defense only allowed one of them to be on goal. That lone shot was saved by sophomore goalkeeper Natalie Fuhrman (York, Pa.) making her first start of the season and the teams once again ended the quarter tied at 1-1.

In overtime, junior defender Hailey Moore (Greenwood, Del.) was awarded a penalty stroke in the 64th minute. She did not miss her opportunity and found the back of the cage, sealing the golden-goal and the 2-1 victory for the Wolves.