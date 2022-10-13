PROSPERITY — Newberry High School tied a team series high Friday evening at Lon Armstrong Stadium with their 11th straight win over Mid-Carolina.

While the Rebels’ first two possessions ended in fumbles, their first punt of the evening was returned by Jamel House down to the Rebels’ 33 yard line.

O.D. Robinson needed three plays to carry the ball down to the 28, while quarterback Bryce Satterwhite connected with House with the touchdown pass one play later.

Daniel Teran, who was named the 2A upper-state special teams player of the week last week, connected on his first of six PAT attempts for the 7-0 score with just under 17 seconds left in the first quarter.

Going to the air only one time in their 11-play drive, Mid-Carolina’s AJ Jackson scored from five yards out with 7:05 left in the half.

Chris Chapman hit his first of two PATs to notch the score at seven apiece.

Starting at mid-field, Satterwhite scored on a one yard keeper to end their seven play drive with 3:47 left in the second quarter for the 14-7 score.

Having less than a minute to go 81 yards after a fourth down incomplete pass, Robinson picked up 56 yards of it on a run, while he garnered six more yards on a pass play.

Shaquil Good caught the 19-yard pass for the touchdown one play later, as the Bulldogs took the 21-7 lead into the locker rooms 28 seconds later.

For the second straight week, Newberry scored on its first two offensive possessions of the second half.

After a false start penalty, Robinson scored on a 72-yard run for the 28-7 score 18 seconds into the second half.

The Rebels marched 54 yards down the field in nine plays, as Ty Floyd scored on a nine yard run with 8:06 left in the third quarter.

With 3:43 left in the third, Satterwhite threw a 10-yard pass to Robinson for the touchdown and the 35-14 score.

Mid-Carolina’s final two offensive possessions ended in an interception and a punt.

After the interception, on a fourth and one from his 46, BJ Jones took it along the Bulldog sideline 54 yards for the touchdown to end the scoring with 5:04 left in the game.

Mid-Carolina ran 59 offensive plays in 28:45, gathering 281 yards in the process.

Meanwhile, Newberry gained 304 yards on 36 plays for the evening.

While Mid-Carolina will enjoy a week off this week, Newberry will travel to Gray Collegiate Academy on Friday.