NEWBERRY — Newberry College men’s soccer took the field last week in a battle of South Atlantic Conference opponents.

The game got off to a bad start, within the first five minutes an opening goal was scored by Coker. The Cobras had possession for the majority of the first half, limiting the offense of the Wolves to just three shots from freshman defender Reece Kilpin (Sydney, Australia), sophomore forward Ferran Macian (Valencia, Spain) and senior midfielder Nestor Nunez (Madrid, Spain).

The Wolves were unable to get anything going on the offensive side, but work on the defensive end, led by senior goalkeeper Pablo Cubas (Playa Del Hombre, Spain), Kilpin, sophomore centerback Harry McDonnell (Reading, England) and redshirt senior outside back Jorge Castilla (Mexico City, Mexico), prevented the Cobras for scoring again.

Wolves went into halftime down one.

In familiar territory, Newberry knew what they had to do in order to steal a point from the opposition. Coming into the half with a sense of urgency, the Wolves were able to create more chances, with seven shots being fired for the Wolves as opposed to the three in the first.

The most important of the match came in the 88th minute when a header from McDonnell from a throw-in by freshman forward Joe Street (Orlando, Fla.) tied the match at one all and all but secured a point for Newberry.

The Wolves secured a point out of three in the match, drawing with the Cobras at one goal apiece.