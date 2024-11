NEWBERRY – The Newberry College field hockey team (5-2, 2-0 South Atlantic Conference) remained in the NFHCA top ten poll for the third consecutive week. The Wolves again came in at tenth.

Due to a cancelation with the Lander Bearcats, the Wolves played just one game between the release of the week three and four polls. Newberry won that match 5-0 over the Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters. It was the second shutout of the season for Newberry goalkeeper Peyton Hamilton (Chesapeake, Va.).