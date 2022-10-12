NEWBERRY — Battling hard throughout, the Newberry College women’s volleyball team (7-11, 2-7 SAC) fell to the Anderson University Trojans 3-1 on October 4.

The Wolves asserted them slightly to start the first set from a kill from sophomore Baylor Herlehy (Auburn, Calif.) and errors from the Trojans. Anderson worked back to tie the set midway through, quickly making small runs to grow a lead that was too much for the Wolves, taking the first set 25-20.

The Wolves found themselves starting hot again at the start of the second set, led by kills from freshman Samantha Shaffer (Belle Isle, Fla,). The Trojans quickly regrouped to fight back and keep it close. Tied at 21, junior Taylor Hall (McDonough, Ga.) led a run for the Wolves that helped seal the second set 25-22 to tie up at a set each.

The Trojans decided it was their turn to start with the moment and jumped out early in the third set, but the Wolves kept it close. Eventually, the Trojans made a 9-0 run that seemingly put away the Wolves, taking the third set 25-14.

The sides stayed close beginning the fourth set, only allowing small runs to happen. Through the halfway point, errors from the Wolves occured that Anderson took full advantage, running away with the fourth and final set, 25-14, to take a 3-1 victory.

Shaffer led the way with 13 kills for the Wolves, with senior Avery Webb (Florence) continuing her role with 25 assists for Newberry.