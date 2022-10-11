NEWBERRY — Riding the momentum from last night, the Newberry College women’s volleyball team (9-11, 4-7 SAC) swept the Emory & Henry College Wasps on Saturday afternoon in three sets.

The sides were competitive to start the first set trading off serves frequently, before a few mini runs were made from Wasps errors for the Wolves. The Wolves capitalized and closed out the first set with a 25-17 victory.

Back and forth again is what we saw to start the second set, until a 7-0 by the Wolves occurred, seeing a good mix of Wolves attacks and Wasps errors. Emory & Henry found their own run late with the Wolves having set point, but sophomore Baylor Herlehy (Auburn, Calif.) had the attack they needed to finish off the Wasps, 25-20, to take the second set.

The Wasps were able to find some momentum to start the third set. The Wolves were able to claw back to stay close, using mini runs to stay within reach of taking the lead. A small 4-0 late was what the Wolves needed, from kills from Herlehy and freshman Samantha Shaffer (Belle Isle, Fla.) to take the lead and the momentum, as the Wolves were able to push to a 25-21 victory to finish off the sweep.

Herlehy led the Wolves with nine kills. Sophomore Paige Patrick (Lewisville, Texas) led the Wolves for the first time this season having 12 assist