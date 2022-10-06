NEWBERRY — Newberry High School Head Coach Cedric Jeter joined Ed Setzler (1920), Ed Shannon (1925), Harry Hedgepath (1926), Larry Graves (1946), Mooney Player (1956) and Sam Baird (1989) in picking up his first win as a Bulldog head coach with a shut-out victory Wednesday night.

His 56-0 at Mike Ware Field against Eau Claire was the largest margin-of -victory for any of the seven coaches.

After moving the game up two evenings due to the potential storms on Friday, Newberry already had a 14-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.

Newberry and Eau Claire traded interceptions to start the game as O.D. Robinson carried the ball four times to cover the entire 74 yards, finishing with a six-yard run. Daniel Teran’s PAT was good for the 7-0 score just 97 seconds into the game.

LeBron Lyles recovered a Shamrock fumble three plays later 16 yards from the end zone.

After that, Jamel Howse scored from 12 yards out two plays later, bringing the score to 14-0 with still 7:38 left in the first quarter.

Sandwiched between two Eau Claire punts, Robinson scored two touchdowns on runs from 26 and 23 yards out with less than two minutes still left in the first stanza.

Newberry was about to score their fifth touchdown of the evening, but fumbled over to the Shamrocks from the three.

Returning the favor, Will Satterwhite recovered the Eau Claire fumble with 7:38 left in the half.

Will’s twin brother Bryce threw a 17-yard pass to Shaquil Good for the touchdown two minutes later.

Needing to cover 41 yards for their sixth touchdown, BJ Jones needed three plays to score. Jones ran 24-yards, sending the Bulldogs into the locker rooms a minute and 45 seconds later with a score of 41-0.

For the half, Newberry garnered 307 of their total 379 yards on-the- ground. Eau Claire, meanwhile, had 60 yards of total offense.

Jones made the only touchdown in the third quarter with a 14 yard run, while the scoring ended with Cole Hutchison scoring on a one-yard run with 8:50 left in the game.

After missing an earlier PAT, Newberry scored on a two-point pass play from Good to Howse.

Eau Claire was held to 74 yards of total offense.

Good caught all three Newberry passes for 72 yards.

Robinson scored three touchdowns on his 10 carries for 195 yards.

Howse ran two times for 42 yards, while Good had six carries for two yards.

The other three rushers for Newberry include Zai Sims (three-for-seven yards), Jones (six-for-80), and Satterwhite, who finished with 32 yards on three carries.

Of Newberry’s 11 offensive possessions, eight ended in touchdowns, one ended in a fumble, one interception, and taking a knee to end the game.

Newberry will travel to Mid-Carolina on Friday for a 7:30 kick-off.