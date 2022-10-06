Home Sports Additional Newberry County football Sports Additional Newberry County football Staff Report - October 6, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Staff Report NEWBERRY COUNTY — This past week saw the Whitmire High School Wolverines defeat Great Falls 48-30 and Mid-Carolina High School defeated by Gray Collegiate Academy 51-29. View Comments Newberry scattered clouds enter location 51.2 ° F 55.6 ° 48.6 ° 98 % 0.4mph 39 % Thu 80 ° Fri 82 ° Sat 78 ° Sun 69 ° Mon 75 °