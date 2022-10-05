JEFFERSON CITY, TENN. – The Newberry Wolves women’s soccer team (3-7-1, 2-4 South Atlantic Conference) was defeated by the Carson-Newman Eagles Friday afternoon. The final score was 2-1.

The Wolves faced a steep battle with the conference-leading Eagles. The Eagles were decidedly in control of the match, not allowing Newberry to take a shot in the final 17 and a half minutes of the first half.

Despite being outshot in the first half, the Wolves took a 0-0 tie into halftime.

Freshman forward Cammi Brew (Lake Forest, Calif.) opened the scoring just under three minutes into the second half with her first goal of the season off of an assist from junior forward Ariana Paez (Blythewood).

However, the lead did not hold as Carson-Newman goals in the 66th and 78th minute gave the Eagles what they needed to edge out the Wolves 2-1.