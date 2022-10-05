NEWBERRY — After a huge first set victory, the Newberry College women’s volleyball team (7-10, 2-6 SAC) fell to the Limestone College Saints in four sets on October 1.

The Wolves jumped out to an early lead to start the first set, taking advantage of multiple errors from the Saints. Small runs from Limestone tried to cut the lead small, but kills from freshman Kate Brown (Platte City, Mo.) and junior Taylor Hall (McDonough, Ga.) ended the set big for the Wolves, taking the first set 25-15.

The sides stayed still early to start the second set, before a massive run by made by the Saints. The Wolves took points to break up their run, but couldn’t find any rhythm as the Saints cruised through the second set, 25-8.

Newberry was able to find their groove again, taking advantage of errors from Limestone, jumping out to an 8-4 lead to start. The Saints were able to make small runs of their own throughout the set to claw back, which eventually saw them taking a lead late, take the set point on an ace, winning 25-22.

The sides were knotted up midway through the fourth set, before a run from Limestone would show the momentum shift that they needed the close off for the final set. The Wolves showed some spark, but it was not enough, as the Saints took the final set, 25-19, to have a 3-1 victory.

Hall led the way for the Wolves with 11 kills, with senior Avery Webb having 21 assists to lead the Wolves.