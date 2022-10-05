HARROGATE, TENN. — The Newberry Wolves field hockey team (5-2, 2-0 South Atlantic Conference) defeated the Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters 5-0, last week. It is their largest margin of victory and most goals scored in a game this season.

Newberry was dominant in all aspects of the game in the first quarter taking eight shots, three on goal, and holding the Railsplitters to zero shots of their own. However, the Wolves were unable to find the back of the cage in the first quarter and took the 0-0 tie into the second quarter.

Then in the 25th minute of the match, sophomore midfielder Stembile Chikoore (Harare, Zimbabwe) scored the first goal of the match to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead. The Wolves took another two shots before the end of the half, but neither went past the Railsplitters’ keeper and the Wolves took their 1-0 lead into halftime.

The Wolves doubled their lead in the third quarter when Chikoore scored her second goal of the match off of an assist from junior defender Sanne Pronk (Eindhoven, Netherlands). The Wolves defense again held the Railsplitters without a shot in the third quarter and took five of their own. The Wolves entered the final quarter of play with their two-goal lead.

In the 49th minute, junior defender Hailey Moore (Greenwood, Del.) scored her first goal of the season to give the Wolves a 3-0 lead with just over 10 minutes to play. After Lincoln Memorial took their first and only shot of the match, freshman forward Emma Westbrook (Dover, Del.) found the back of the cage for her first goal of the season while Sanne Pronk claimed her second assist of the match.

Then in the 55th minute, the Wolves would score for the fifth time in the match, with Moore scoring her second of the match with an assist coming from sophomore forward Mia Marshall, her first of the season.

The Wolves again made a push at the goal in the final five minutes taking five shots and two penalty corners after their final goal of the match, giving the Wolves a commanding 5-0 victory.

Freshman goalkeeper Peyton Hamilton (Chesapeake, Va.) recorded her second shutout of the season.