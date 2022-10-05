WINGATE, N.C. – The Newberry Wolves women’s soccer team (3-6-1, 2-3 South Atlantic Conference) fell to the Wingate Bulldogs Wednesday, 1-0.

The two teams began the match locked in a defensive battle with each team taking just three shots in the first 20 minutes of action.

Then in the 35th minute of the match, Wingate opened the scoring with a goal on a well-placed ball. The two offenses again stalled and only one more shot was taken in the half, a Wingate shot on goal saved by Newberry keeper Kalee Opalka (Lexington, Ky.).

The Wolves again found themselves in a familiar position, down one goal heading into the break.

The Wolves came out ready to fight in the second half, but couldn’t find the offensive rhythm and didn’t take their first second-half shot until the 72nd minute, a shot high off the mark from junior forward Jaidyn Jacobs (Bloomington, Calif.).

The Wolves last-ditch effort with five minutes remaining came up short after shots by Jacobs and sophomore defender Becca Lipp (Murrieta, Calif.) couldn’t find the back of the net and the Wolves fell 0-1 to the Bulldogs.

The Wolves outshot the Bulldogs in the second half 4-2 and in the match 10-9.