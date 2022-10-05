WINGATE, N.C. – The Wolves traveled to Wingate, North Carolina, for a South Atlantic Conference matchup against the Wingate Bulldogs, last week.

Coming off of their 1-0 win against Lincoln Memorial, the Wolves looked to gain more momentum in conference play against a Wingate team coming off a defeat to Catawba.

Both teams came out of the gate with a mission to play possession and build up from the back; maintaining possession each for the first few minutes of the match. Wingate came out on the attack, firing three shots compared to the one from the Wolves. The Wolves announced their presence in the match by winning a penalty and converting from the spot. Sophomore center back Harry McDonnell (Reading, England) was the man to put the Wolves up one after the 12th minute.

With the Wolves up one, the momentum shifted in the favor of the visitors. That was not the case for the Bulldogs, as that was the only scoring done in the first half. With a one goal lead heading into the half, the Wolves carried a lead heading towards the second, but they also knew that the job was not done until 90 minutes were gone.

The second half commenced with Newberry needing to gain more cushion in a match where anything can happen. The Wolves were the first attackers between the two teams with the first shot of the half, but Wingate knew they needed to score to salvage a point from this match. The Wolves held strong from the offensive push from the Bulldogs, countering chance after chance with solid defending and key saves from senior goalkeeper Pablo Cubas (Playa Del Hombre, Spain).

Unfortunately, it was not enough to secure three points on the road as a goal from Wingate with under three minutes left salvaged a draw for the home team.