Castaneda Makes deep run at title

SUMTER – The Newberry Wolves women’s tennis recently competed at the ITA Southeast Regional. Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) was the Wolves’ top finisher, reaching the semifinals of the tournament.

Aina Mirailes was the first Wolf to take the court during the weekend. She claimed a victory in her first match 2-0 (6-4,6-4). She fell to the consolation draw following her 1-2 defeat in her round of 64 match (6-2,5-7,1-6) that afternoon.

Sofia Cardenas received a first-round bye in the tournament due to her entering as a top-16 seed. After sweeping her first set in the round of 64, Cardenas dropped the final two sets and was sent to the consolation draw (6-0,6-7,5-7).

Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) also entered the weekend as a top-16 seed and also received a first-round bye heading into the weekend. She was also able to claim a set off of her first opponent, but lost the match and was sent to the consolation draw (1-6,6-3,2-6).

Ishita Singh (Gurugram, India) was the last Wolf to start her weekend on the court. She was defeated in two sets in her first round matchup (1-6,2-6).

The star of the weekend for the Wolves was Zulay Castaneda. She entered the weekend as a top-four seed and received a bye in the first round of play. In her first matchup of the weekend, she claimed victory in straight sets (6-2,6-2) and moved on to play in the main draw. In her first Saturday matchup, she again claimed victory in straight sets over her competition (6-1,6-4) and moved on to the round of 16.

After a noticeably tougher set to start her round of 16 play, Castaneda again pulled out a straight-set victory over her competition (7-5,6-2) advancing her to the quarterfinals where she again claimed victory.

The semifinals were where Castaneda finally met her match, top-seeded Luisa Hrda of Flagler College, who claimed the first two sets (2-6,0-6) and brought Castaneda’s weekend to an end after an impressive run.

In the consolation draw, Cardenas claimed one match before being defeated. Both Mirailes and Singh claimed two matches before the consolation draw was suspended. They were scheduled to face off against one another for their next match.