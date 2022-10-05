NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves field hockey (4-2, 1-0 South Atlantic Conference) remained at no. 10 in the latest NFHCA Poll. This comes a week after entering the poll for the first time in program history, last week.

The Wolves found themselves with few opportunities to improve their position in the poll this past week due to only having one game following their addition to the top ten on Sept. 20. The matchup, that same day, was with the Limestone Saints which the Wolves won 2-1.

Sophomore forward Tamsin Bangert (Johannesburg, Z.A.) leads the team in scoring with three goals and three assists ahead of the team’s Sept. 27 matchup at Lincoln Memorial. Stembile Chikoore (Harare, Zimbabwe) followed closely behind with three goals and two assists on the season.

Lieke Varenkamp (Middelburg, Netherlands) leads the team’s freshman in scoring with one goal and an assist.

Peyton Hamilton (Chesapeake, Va.) is the team’s leading goalkeeper with a 1.73 goals allowed average and 12 saves on the season. She also has the Wolves only shutout of the season which came in the team’s 3-0 Sept. 16 victory over Maryville.