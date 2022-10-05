NEWBERRY — Returning home, the Newberry College women’s volleyball team (7-9, 2-5 SAC) fell to the Lander University Bearcats on Tuesday, September 27, in a competitive three sets.

The Bearcats were able to assert themselves early, jumping out to a 12-7 lead before the Wolves were able to find their groove. The Wolves were able to take advantage of the errors made by Lander and kills led from senior Elizabeth Ober (Houston, Texas) gave them a 22-19 lead. However, the Bearcats were able to strike quickly to eventually take the first set, 25-23.

Lander was able to ride their momentum into the second set, jumping out to a lead early. An 8-0 run late in the set, led by freshman Kate Brown (Platte City, Mo.) and freshman Samantha Shaffer (Belle Isle, Fla.), gave the Wolves a ton of life, but the Bearcats got the job, taking the second set 25-22.

The sides stayed still early to start the third set not letting the other get away, from back-to-back kills from senior Katie Ullsperger (Lexington). The Bearcats were able to jump out huge on the Wolves. Newberry had a short run late to try and claw back, but wasn’t enough as the Bearcats closed out the set 25-15 to take the match.

Shaffer led the Wolves with six kills, with senior Avery Webb (Florence) had 13 assists to lead the way.