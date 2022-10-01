NEWBERRY — Following a stand-out career for the Newberry College men’s lacrosse program, Zachary Sunderland became the first graduate of that team to be drafted to the National Lacrosse League. He was selected to the New York Riptide as part of 2022 Entry Level Draft.

Sunderland completed four seasons with the Wolves, recording appearances in 50 games. He tallied 120 points from his midfield position including 67 goals and 53 assists, with 40 of the points coming in the 2022 season with 19 goals and 21 assists in that campaign. He picked up 75 groundballs over his career while causing 11 turnovers.

He scored a career-high four goals on three separate occasions with the most recent coming in a home game against Tusculum, just last season, where the Wolves were victorious by a score of 23-17.

The righty from Brampton, Ontario was selected by the Riptide in the fifth-round as the 78th overall pick in the draft.