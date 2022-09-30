NEWBERRY — The end of October will be a fun time for the Wolves, Homecoming 2022 will bring faces old and new back on campus to celebrate the history of Newberry College and the alumni that have helped shape the current state of the institution.

With the exciting times coming to campus, Head Coach Deral Brown and Newberry College wrestling will host an Alumni Wrestling Weekend in conjunction with Homecoming this fall.

Complete with events for the entire weekend, Friday will be highlighted by a welcome to the Wrestling Alumni Weekend, the Annual Scarlet & Gray Intra Squad Match at the Wrestling Practice Facility, along with a lawn party concert and dinner later in the evening. Kicking off Saturday’s activities will be an Alumni Association Meeting and State of the Program, followed by a tailgate in anticipation for the Homecoming game against Limestone at 4 p.m. Concluding the weekend will be a Homecoming Worship and Memorial Service on Sunday, followed by brunch afterwards.

Events are being kept “light” so that wrestling visitors can enjoy any other homecoming events. If you are coming, register here for Homecoming on the Newberry College website, in addition to the wrestling specific RSVP. Online registration opened on September 9, and registering will secure your alumni gift along with your ticket to the football game. Space is limited, and to ensure that enough food and beverages are provided, an RSVP is strongly suggested.

Moving forward, Newberry wrestling will annually host a fall/spring alumni weekend in an effort to bolster and preserve the comradery built among graduates since the program’s inception in 2005.

Any questions or concerns can be answered by reaching out to Head Coach Deral Brown and Associate Head Coach Bryant Blanton.

Wrestling alumni can find the RSVP form by following this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScVu-cdzYV5O_5ssftq3HD7E6og4OsAh0CZh206Ejk1Q3E1Mw/viewform.