Prosperity — The Mid-Carolina tennis team recently defeated Abbeville in region competition.

The lady rebels took no prisoners in their match against Abbeville high school at home, last Thursday.

Sophia Abraham, Zoe Reid and Ava Pullen all won their solo matches against Audrey McCurry, Riley Jones and Dakota Todd, respectively.

Not to be outdone, Arial Kennedy and Maddie Stribble defeated Merideth Jacks and Katelyn Mock in their doubles match.

Though Mid-Carolina endured two lost matches that night, the final score was 4-2 in favor of the Rebels.