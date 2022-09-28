NEWBERRY – The Newberry Wolves field hockey team entered the NFHCA coaches poll for the first time in program history. The team sits at number 10 in the poll.

This follows the team’s 3-2 start to the 2022 season with victories over Pace, Bloomsburg and Maryville. The only teams to defeat the Wolves sit at third and forth in the most recent NFHCA poll.

Sophomore forward Tamsin Bangert (Johannesburg, Z.A.) leads the Wolves in scoring with eight points, three goals and two assists, through the team’s first five games. She is followed by fellow sophomore Stembile Chikoore (Harare, Zimbabwe) with five points, two goals and an assist.

Freshman goalkeeper Peyton Hamilton (Chesapeake, Va.) has started all five games for the Wolves and has recorded 11 saves on the season as well as the team’s first shutout of the season against Maryville on Sept. 16.