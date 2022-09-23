The Newberry County Touchdown Club Players of the Month from Whitmire High School from left to right: Ashton Nelson (special teams), Head Coach Andrew Campbell, Kayshaun Schumpert (offense), Dylan Satterwhite (defense).

The Newberry County Touchdown Club Players of the Month from Mid-Carolina High School from left to right: Hayden Lake (special teams) Head Coach Chris Arnoult, AJ Jackson (offense). Not pictured, Michael Lindler (defense).

The Newberry County Touchdown Club Players of the Month from Newberry College from left to right: Head Coach Todd Knight, Juwan Moye (defense), Deshun Kitchings (offense), Lawson Reel (special teams).

The Newberry County Touchdown Club Players of the Month from Newberry High School from left to right: Jared Acosta (defense), Head Coach Cedric Jeter, Shaquil Good (offense). Not pictured Kyon Daniels(special teams).

