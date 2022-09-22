NEWBERRY – The Columbia High School Capitals suffered a major loss against the Mid-Carolina Rebels in a 51-18 game on Friday.

Running back Anthony Wicker rushed 240 yards with 25 carries, scoring two touchdowns for the Rebels. Wide receiver AJ Jackson caught four passes and rushed the ball 70 yards with seven carries, scoring two touchdowns as well. Michael Lindler scored a 35 yard touchdown. Zy Agnew scored two touchdowns and AD Basnight scored one touchdown.

Overall, the team rushed the ball 387 yards and passed the ball 68 yards, gaining a total of 455 yards.

This Friday the Mid-Carolina Rebels will be playing an away game against the Gray Collegiate Academy War Eagles.

Orion Griffin is an intern with The Newberry Observer, he is a student at Presbyterian College.