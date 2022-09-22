NEWBERRY — Out of Newberry High School’s first four opponents this season, 58 of their total 118 points scored came as a result of Bulldog turnovers.

Such was the case again Friday at Batesburg-Leesville, as two Newberry fumbles in the first 3:45 of the second half resulted in 13 points, as the Bulldogs fell 0-4 on the season after a 16-14 loss. It was the closest margin of defeat on a road trip to Batesburg-Leesville for Newberry since a 14-12 defeat in 1971.

After the first five possessions of the game ended in punts, Newberry started seven seconds into the second quarter from their 45-yard line. Shaquil Good needed two plays to take the ball down to the two-yard line. Quarterback Bryce Satterwhite connected with Tyrell Brown two plays later for a five-yard touchdown pass. Daniel Teran’s PAT put Newberry ahead 7-0 with 10:40 left in the half.

The Panthers went wide-left on a potential 28-yard field goal with 3:46 left until halftime.

Needing 89 yards to cover, Satterwhite threw his second touchdown pass of the evening with 25 seconds left on the clock with a 19-yarder to Jamere Crooks for the 14-0 score.

For the half, the Panthers were held to negative 16 yards of total offense, while Newberry had 63 yards.

Newberry’s first offensive play of the second half saw them fumbling over to the Panthers 35 yards from their end zone. Eight straight running plays were needed to score the touchdown from five-yards out for the 14-7 score with 8:05 left in the third stanza.

Newberry fumbled the ensuing kick-off over to Batesburg-Leesville. BLHS needed two plays to go 17 yards for the touchdown.

The missed PAT attempt kept Newberry ahead 14-13, with 7:20 left in the third. The Panthers fielded Newberry’s last punt of-the-evening at their 13.

A 75-yard run three plays later put BLHS at the 11-yard line.

The home team scored their 16th straight point with a 26-yard field goal with 6:12 left in the game. BLHS potentially converted a fourth-and-two, but a penalty negated the play.

Zai Sims sacked the Panthers’ running back on the next play.

Having only 21 seconds and 75 yards to cover, Satterwhite threw three consecutive incomplete passes. His final throw of the evening went complete to Sims down to the 27, but time ran out before they could get a time-out called.

For the evening, Newberry had 288 total yards of offense, while the Panthers accumulated 237 yards.

Region play begins this Friday for the Bulldogs with the hosting of Keenan.