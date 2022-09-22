NEWBERRY, — – After a hard fought win over Emory & Henry to open their South Atlantic Conference slate, the Newberry College football team dropped one spot, but remained in the top-10 of the latest American Football Coaches Association poll as release on Monday, September 19.

The Wolves checked in at No. 10 in the poll while Lenoir-Rhyne, the only other SAC school to make the rankings, currently sits at No. 18. Defending National Champion Ferris State sits atop the poll.

Newberry returns to action this Saturday, September 24 as they welcome in the Flying Fleet of Erskine College to Setzler Field for a 6:00 p.m. kick-off.