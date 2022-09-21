NEWBERRY — After over a week of rainy weather and two postponed matches, men’s soccer was finally able to play their first home South Atlantic Conference match against Catawba.

Both teams entered the match carrying victories from the previous match, the Wolves defeated USC-Aiken in their last match on August 1, and Catawba defeated Emory & Henry in theirs.

The first half started off slow for the Wolves, Catawba looked to get going early from the start. An early penalty kick awarded to Catawba looked to result in the opening goal for the Indians, but a clutch save from senior goalkeeper Pablo Cubas (Playa del Hombre, Spain) came up huge with the save to preserve the tie.

Unfortunately, the save would be in vain as the visitors would open the scoring after the seventh minute. As the first half continued on, the Wolves seemed to find their legs as they increased the attacking pressure and threaten towards the end of the half. Good saves from the Catawba goalkeeper maintained the lead for them heading into the second half.

Feeding off the momentum at the end of the first half, the Wolves looked to finally be able to capitalize on their attacking chances. Fortunately for the Wolves, the answer to the opening goal was found as a beautiful passing display from junior forward Uriel Zarracan (Bluffton) and sophomore midfielder Nattnael Zerai (Skara, Sweden) led to freshman forward Filip Tmusic (Cetinje, Montenegro) finding the back of the net for his first goal of the season.

The goal sparked the Wolves as two yellow cards from Catawba within ten minutes of the first goal for Newberry seemed to show that the momentum was shifting. That all changed when the second goal for the Indians from distance grabbed the lead again. Being in a similar position just earlier in the match, the Wolves responded in the same way, being the aggressor on the attack and coming within inches of the tying goal. Unfortunately, the result did not go in favor of the Wolves as after full time, the Indians defeated the Wolves 2-1.

“I told the guys I was really happy with the effort. I thought we played well enough to get a point at least out of this game, so from that aspect, it’s a bit frustrating. Still, I can’t fault the guy’s effort; they worked their tail off, and if we keep playing like that, we’ll get more results,” Head Coach Justin Cook said.