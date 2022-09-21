Adkins wins medalist honors

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. – Closing out their first tournament of the 2022-23 season, the Newberry College women’s golf team was able to pick up top honors as a team. Also, Noelia Adkins (Bristol, Tenn.) took home medalist honors as the lone golfer to shoot under-par on the week.

Adkins was able to carry the momentum from her first round into another great 18-holes of play today as she carded a 74 (+2) to shoot one-under for the tournament. Junior Sofia Liden (Sweden) notched a tenth-place finish on the week as she turned in a 76 (+4) in the second round of action to finish in a tie for tenth.

Freshman Nicole Strydom wrapped up her first tournament with the Wolves with a 79 (+7) in the closing round of action to finish tied for sixteenth. Sophomore Julia Järvholm (Sweden) and sophomore Ida Hansen (Sweden) each wrapped up the weekend with a +11 score, finishing in a tie for 20th place.